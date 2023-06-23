Cyclopentane Market Size to Surpass US$ 882.6 Million by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The cyclopentane market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 882.6 million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from its estimated value of US$ 448.7 million in 2023.



The cycloalkane class contains cyclopentane, which is frequently utilised in the production of resins, rubber adhesives, and synthetic rubber. Additionally, it serves as a blowing agent for insulating polyurethane foam. Cyclopentane is used to insulate freezers and refrigerators because it doesn't contain any hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Cyclopentane is widely used as a blowing agent in the production of foam insulation materials, particularly in the refrigeration and appliance industry. The growing demand for environmentally friendly refrigerants, driven by regulations and increasing environmental concerns, has led to a shift away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) towards cyclopentane-based foam insulation materials. Cyclopentane has low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), making it a preferred choice for eco-friendly applications. Moreover, North America is expected to witness a growth rate of 24.3%

The global focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving the demand for cyclopentane in the construction and automotive industries. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent in the production of energy-efficient polyurethane (PU) foam insulation materials, which help reduce heat transfer and improve energy efficiency in buildings and vehicles. The construction industry is valued at over US $ 4.5 Tn and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in various countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others.

Stringent energy efficiency regulations and green building certifications are propelling the adoption of cyclopentane-based insulation materials. The refrigeration and appliances industry is experiencing substantial growth globally, fueled by rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and urbanization. Cyclopentane-based foam insulation materials are extensively used in refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and other appliances to enhance energy efficiency and insulation performance. The expanding refrigeration and appliances sector is driving the demand for cyclopentane.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Environmental regulations and concerns regarding the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and ozone depletion continue to shape the future of the cyclopentane industry. Stricter regulations aimed at reducing the use of high-global warming potential (GWP) and ozone-depleting substances are driving the demand for eco-friendly alternatives like cyclopentane. The industry's ability to adapt to and comply with evolving environmental regulations will have a significant impact on its future growth trajectory.

Ongoing research and development activities play a crucial role in shaping the future of the cyclopentane industry. R&D efforts focus on improving production processes, enhancing product performance, and exploring new applications for cyclopentane and its derivatives. Innovations in cyclopentane-based technologies, such as novel formulations, manufacturing techniques, and efficient synthesis methods, can drive market expansion and open up new opportunities.

Challenges hindering the market growth

While environmental regulations drive the demand for eco-friendly alternatives like cyclopentane, they can also pose challenges for the industry. Compliance with regulations related to emissions, disposal of waste products, and product safety requires investments in research, development, and infrastructure. Meeting these regulatory requirements can increase production costs and pose barriers for smaller market players.

The availability and price of raw materials used in cyclopentane production, such as crude oil and natural gas, can be volatile. Fluctuations in raw material prices directly impact the production costs and profitability of cyclopentane manufacturers. This volatility can pose challenges in maintaining stable pricing strategies and may require strategic sourcing or hedging approaches to mitigate risks.

The cyclopentane industry relies on a complex global supply chain network for raw materials, production, and distribution. Disruptions in the supply chain, such as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, or logistical challenges, can lead to delays, increased costs, and limited availability of cyclopentane. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities of global supply chains and their potential impact on market growth.



How competition influences the market

Key players in the market are focusing on long-term supply contracts and collaborations with end-use industries. Moreover, Large chemical manufacturers that produce a wide range of specialty chemicals may compete in the cyclopentane market. These companies often have established production facilities, extensive distribution networks, and strong research and development capabilities. They may offer cyclopentane as part of their product portfolio, along with other specialty chemicals.

Companies specializing in foam insulation materials are significant competitors in the cyclopentane market. They may produce and offer cyclopentane-based foam insulation products for various applications, such as construction, appliances, and automotive. These manufacturers may have expertise in formulating and producing insulation materials tailored to specific requirements.

Key Companies Profiled

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dymatic Chemicals, Inc.

Beijing Eastern Acrylic Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

LG Chem, Ltd.

Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.

Trecora Resources

Segmentation of Cyclopentane Industry Research

By Product Type: Foam-Blowing Agent Solvent and Reagents

By Grade: <98% >98%

By Application: Residential Refrigerators Insulated Containers and Sippers Insulating Construction Material Analytical and Scientific Application Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





