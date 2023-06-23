New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyester Filament Yarn Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470199/?utm_source=GNW



Polyester Filament Yarn Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global polyester filament yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the tire cord, mechanical rubber good, non-woven fabric, apparel, industrial, and household textile applications. The global polyester filament yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $81.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for tight polyester yarns in various end use industries and increasing use of these fiber for pressing purposes such as polyester films, insulation tapes, and strapping.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyester filament yarn market by raw material, product type, application, and region, as follows:



Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Raw Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Poly-1 and 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene Terephthalate (PCDT)

• Others



Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

• Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

• Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

• Others



Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Tire Cord

• Mechanical Rubber Good

• Non-Woven Fabric

• Apparel

• Industrial

• Household Textile

• Others



Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Polyester Filament Yarn Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, polyester filament yarn companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyester filament yarn companies profiled in this report include-

Polyester Filament Yarn Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that FDY will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to its expanding use in the manufacturing of high-strength textiles made with enhanced quality fabric.

• Mechanical rubber goods segment is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period owing to its reliability, excellent abrasion resistance, and tensile strength properties.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to the augmenting demand for these yarns in end use industries and the existence of a large textile sector in countries, like China and India.

Features of the Polyester Filament Yarn Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polyester filament yarn market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Polyester filament yarn market size by various segments, such as by raw material, product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Polyester filament yarn market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different raw materials, product types, applications, and regions for the polyester filament yarn market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyester filament yarn market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polyester filament yarn market size?

Answer: The global polyester filament yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $81.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyester filament yarn market?

Answer: The global polyester filament yarn market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polyester filament yarn market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for tight polyester yarns in various end use industries and increasing use of these fiber for pressing purposes such as polyester films, insulation tapes, and strapping.

Q4. What are the major segments for polyester filament yarn market?

Answer: The future of the polyester filament yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the tire cord, mechanical rubber good, non-woven fabric, apparel, industrial and household textile applications.

Q5. Who are the key polyester filament yarn companies?



Answer: Some of the key polyester filament yarn companies are as follows:

• Billion Industrial

• Tongkun

• Zhejiang Hengyi

• Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

• Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

Q6. Which polyester filament yarn segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In polyester filament yarn market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global polyester filament yarn market by raw material (polyethylene terephthalate, poly-1 and 4-cyclohexylene dimethylene terephthalate, and others), product type (partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, drawn textured yarn, and others), application (tire cord, mechanical rubber good, non-woven fabric, apparel, industrial, household textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



