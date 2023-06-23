New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470195/?utm_source=GNW



Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global polypropylene random copolymer (PRC) market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, building & construction, and healthcare sectors. The global polypropylene random copolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of bio-based polypropylene; rising use of new polypropylene-based gloves, N95 masks, and plungers in the medical sector; and increasing inclination of food producers towards attractive packaging, labeling, and durability.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polypropylene random copolymer market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Homopolymer

• Copolymer

• Others



Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Healthcare

• Others



Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Polypropylene Random Copolymer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, polypropylene random copolymer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polypropylene random copolymer companies profiled in this report include-

• Entec Polymers

• ExxonMobil

• Sasol

• Chevron

• Royal Dutch Shell

Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that homopolymer will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period as it ensures better clarity, greater flexibility, minimized smoke, improved impact resistance, and lesser melting point.

• Packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to wide utilization of polypropylene random copolymer owing to its properties, such as higher transparency and thermal protection.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for packaged foods in the region.

Features of the Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Polypropylene random copolymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Polypropylene random copolymer market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Polypropylene random copolymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, end use industries, and regions for the polypropylene random copolymer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polypropylene random copolymer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global polypropylene random copolymer market by product type (homopolymer, copolymer, and others), end use industry (packaging, building & construction, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



