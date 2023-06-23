Carnauba Wax Market to Surpass 350 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increasingly Prioritize Natural Products

Westford, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing consumer preference for natural products is a crucial driver behind the increasing demand for carnauba wax. This versatile wax, renowned for its exceptional emulsification and oil-binding capabilities, finds extensive use in various industries. Carnauba wax is frequently employed in the pharmaceutical sector for pill coating. Its properties facilitate the creation of a smooth and protective outer layer, making it easier to swallow medication.

Carnauba wax, commonly called Brazilian wax or palm wax, is derived from the leaves of the Copernicia prunifera palm. Obtaining carnauba wax involves beating the leaves to release the wax, then refining and bleaching to achieve the desired quality. Carnauba wax is widely utilized in various industries known for its ability to produce a glossy finish.

Prominent Players in Carnauba Wax Market

Starhl & Pitsch Inc.

Koster Keunen

Foncepi Group

Brasil Ceras

TMC Industries Inc.

Carnauba do Brasil Ltda.

Pontes Indústria de Cera Ltda.

Akrochem Corporation

Poth Hille & Co Ltd.

Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A.

KahlWax

Norevo GmbH

Sonneborn LLC

Huzhou Shuanglin Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kahl GmbH & Co. KG

Chemtura Corporation

Sasol Performance Chemicals

Manta Wax Inc.

Clariant AG

Type 1 Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Food Products

The type 1 segment emerged as the dominant force in the market during 2021, capturing a substantial market share. This can be attributed to its exceptional purity and its increasing popularity in various niche applications, particularly in the food products and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, the high utilization of type 1 products in producing premium automotive wax formulations has significantly contributed to its market presence.

The market in North America is anticipated to maintain the most significant share of the global market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for carnauba wax across various end-user industries, including the food, automotive, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors. Among these, the United States stands out as a significant contributor to the growth of the global carnauba wax market in the North America region.

Food Products Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Rising Utilization of Carnauba Wax in Fruit Coatings

The food products segment emerged as the leader, holding the largest market share, and it is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the widespread utilization of carnauba wax in fruit coatings and confectionery. Using carnauba wax in fruit coatings helps improve their appearance, extend shelf life, and maintain freshness.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region hold a prominent position in the global carnauba wax market, with the largest market share. This can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid urbanization witnessed in countries such as China and India. As urbanization progresses, there is a notable increase in disposable income and consumer spending power, which drives the demand for various cosmetic products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the carnauba wax market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Carnauba Wax Market

Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltd. recently highlighted the widespread use of carnauba wax in the cosmetics sector. This versatile wax is applied in various formulations, including lipsticks, mascaras, face powders, creams, and lip liners. Its unique properties contribute to these cosmetic products' texture, stability, and overall performance, making carnauba wax a valuable ingredient in the cosmetics industry.

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., emphasized their commitment to providing customers with specialized wax product blends tailored to meet specific needs, industry trends, or performance requirements in 2022. Their expertise lies in developing custom wax blends that cater to the diverse demands of various industries.

