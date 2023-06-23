Stand on Mini Skid Steer Loader Market to Capture a CAGR of 4.1%, While Touching Approximately USD 3.61 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stand on Mini Skid Steer Loader Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Stand on Mini Skid Steer Loader Market Information by Type, Engine Power, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Stand on Mini Skid Steer Loader Market could thrive at a rate of 4.1% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 3.61 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

A stand-on mini skid steer loader is a compact construction machine that is operated by a standing operator platform instead of a traditional seated cab. It is designed for maneuverability and versatility in tight spaces and uneven terrain. This type of skid steer loader typically features a smaller frame size, lower weight capacity, and improved visibility, allowing operators to navigate confined areas with ease. Stand-on mini skid steer loaders are equipped with a variety of attachments, such as buckets, forks, augers, and trenchers, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Stand-on mini skid steer loaders find numerous uses in the construction and landscaping industries. They are ideal for tasks that require precision and agility, such as material handling, site cleanup, grading, digging, and trenching. With their compact size, these machines can access tight spaces like narrow pathways, backyard gardens, and indoor construction sites. Stand-on mini skid steer loaders are commonly employed in residential and commercial construction projects, landscaping and gardening applications.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Stand on Mini Skid Steer Loader industry include

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Toro Company

Vermeer Corporation

Ditch Witch (Charles Machine Works)

Kanga Loaders

Boxer Equipment

Thomas Equipment (Thomas Built)

ASV Holdings Inc.

JCB Compact Products

Wacker Neuson

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 3.61 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.1% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Market Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018- 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Rising Number of Infrastructure Projects Worldwide Surge In the Adoption of Loaders in Agricultural Industry





January 2023

New Holland Agriculture, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial, has expanded its reach beyond its traditional farming audience to showcase the manufacturer's innovation and technology initiatives to a broader audience.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for compact and versatile construction equipment for small-scale projects and tight job sites is a significant driver. Stand-on mini skid steer loaders offer maneuverability, allowing operators to work efficiently in confined spaces where larger machines cannot reach. Secondly, the rising trend of urbanization and the need for landscaping and maintenance in urban areas drive the market. These machines are well-suited for tasks like sidewalk and pathway construction, snow removal, and landscaping in urban environments. Thirdly, the emphasis on labor safety and ergonomic design in the construction industry fuels the demand for stand-on mini skid steer loaders.

Market Restraints:

The higher initial investment compared to traditional skid steer loaders. Stand-on models may have additional features and ergonomic enhancements that contribute to a higher purchase cost. Additionally, the limited weight capacity of stand-on mini skid steer loaders may restrict their use in heavy-duty construction projects that require higher lifting capacities. Moreover, the availability of alternative compact equipment such as compact track loaders and compact excavators can pose competition and affect market growth. However, ongoing advancements in technology and the increasing demand for versatile and maneuverable construction equipment are expected to mitigate these restraints.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the stand-on mini skid steer loader market. Initially, construction projects and landscaping activities faced disruptions due to restrictions and lockdown measures. This led to a decline in demand for construction equipment, including stand-on mini skid steer loaders. However, with the gradual resumption of construction activities and the focus on infrastructure development as part of economic recovery, the market started to recover. Post-COVID, the market is expected to witness growth as construction projects resume, especially in the residential sector, and as landscaping and maintenance activities regain momentum. The demand for stand-on mini skid steer loaders is likely to increase as they offer efficiency, versatility, and improved operator safety, aligning with the industry's recovery and rebound.



Market Segmentation

By Type

By Type, the segment includes Wheeled Skid Steer Loaders and Tracked Skid Steer Loaders.

By Engine Power

By Engine Power, the segment includes Up To 30 HP, 30 To 40 HP, and 40 To 50 HP.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Construction, Agriculture & Forestry, Ground Maintenance, and Others.

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the 4stand on mini skid steer loader market. The region's construction industry, particularly in the United States, witnesses extensive utilization of compact equipment for various applications. The demand is driven by the need for compact and agile machines for residential and commercial construction projects, landscaping, and maintenance activities. Europe is another prominent market for stand-on mini skid steer loaders, with countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. at the forefront. The region's focus on urban development, infrastructure projects, and the need for efficient landscaping and maintenance solutions contribute to the market growth. In the Asia Pacific, the growing construction sector and increasing urbanization in countries such as China and India propel the demand for stand-on mini skid steer loaders. The region's expanding infrastructure projects, urban development initiatives, and emphasis on advanced construction equipment drive the market's growth in this region.

