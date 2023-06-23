New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Caprolactam Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470194/?utm_source=GNW



Caprolactam Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global caprolactam market looks promising with opportunities in the textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastic, and carpet fiber & staple fiber industries. The global caprolactam market is expected to reach an estimated $18.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of caprolactam in the production of synthetic fabrics and rising demand for bio-based caprolactam in engineering plastics and films and lightweight vehicles.



Caprolactam Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global caprolactam market by application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Caprolactam Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nylon 6

• Nylon 6 Resin



Caprolactam Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Textile Yarn

• Industrial Yarn

• Engineering Plastics

• Carpet Fibers & Staple Fiber

• Others



Caprolactam Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Caprolactam Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, caprolactam companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the caprolactam companies profiled in this report include-

• Sumitomo Chemical

• UBE Industries

• DSM

• Capro

• LANXESS

Caprolactam Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that nylon 6 resin will remain the larger application segment over the forecast period due to its widespread use in the automotive industry for producing fan blades, gears, fittings, bearings, exterior body components, power steering fluids, and emission control canisters owing to its high tensile strength and superior elasticity.

• Textile yarn is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to its growing usage in apparel and house furnishing application.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization and the establishment of various automotive and consumer appliance manufacturing plants in the region.

Features of the Caprolactam Market

• Market Size Estimates: Caprolactam market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Caprolactam market size by various segments, such as by application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Caprolactam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end use industries, and regions for the caprolactam market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the caprolactam market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

