Strategy Video Game Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global strategy video game market looks promising with opportunities in the console, mobile, and computer markets. The global strategy video game market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for games with live streaming, open source capture, and broadcast technologies, and increasing trend of diversified platforms, such as Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation, incorporated into a standalone device.



Strategy Video Game Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global strategy video game market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Strategy Video Game Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Advertising

• In-App Purchase

• Paid App



Strategy Video Game Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Console

• Mobile

• Computer

• Others



Strategy Video Game Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Strategy Video Game Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies strategy video game companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the strategy video game companies profiled in this report include.

• Chucklefish

• Games Workshop

• Ensemble Studios

• Big Huge Games

• Game-Labs

Strategy Video Game Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that advertising will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of in-game advertising as a method of reaching out to specific audiences.

• Mobile is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of 5G networks and cloud-based infrastructure along with growing number of customers who subscribe to mobile-based game services.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet in countries like China and India and presence of major gaming hub in the region.

Features of the Strategy Video Game Market

• Market Size Estimates: Strategy video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Strategy video game market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Strategy video game market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the strategy video game market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the strategy video game market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

