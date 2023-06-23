Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size & Trends

Deputy, Humanity, ShiftWizard, connectRN Inc., NurseGrid, Schedule360, Intrigma, SNAP Schedule, QGenda, Amion, and HealthStream, among others, are some of the key players in the global nurse scheduling software market.

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Rising complexity of healthcare systems coupled with growing need for efficient nurse scheduling solutions have driven the adoption of nurse scheduling software in healthcare facilities. In line with this, these solutions offer advanced features such as automated scheduling, shift management, and real-time updates, which streamline the process and ensure optimal staffing levels.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global nurse scheduling software market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospital & clinic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global nurse scheduling software market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cloud-based
  • On Premise

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital & Clinic
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Scheduling and Shift Management
  • Communication and Collaboration
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

