Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Rising complexity of healthcare systems coupled with growing need for efficient nurse scheduling solutions have driven the adoption of nurse scheduling software in healthcare facilities. In line with this, these solutions offer advanced features such as automated scheduling, shift management, and real-time updates, which streamline the process and ensure optimal staffing levels.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global nurse scheduling software market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end-user outlook, the hospital & clinic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global nurse scheduling software market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Deputy, Humanity, ShiftWizard, connectRN Inc., NurseGrid, Schedule360, Intrigma, SNAP Schedule, QGenda, Amion, and HealthStream, among others, are some of the key players in the global nurse scheduling software market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud-based

On Premise

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospital & Clinic

Diagnostic Centers

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Scheduling and Shift Management

Communication and Collaboration

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





