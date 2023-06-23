The global Recycled PET market is estimated to be USD 11.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled PET Market by Type, Grade, Source, Application, Color, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184542/?utm_source=GNW

The growth is due to the growing demand for bottles, sheets, fiber, and other applications throughout the world.



Flakes are expected to be the fastest-growing type in the recycled PET market during the forecast period.

The demand for rPET flakes has been increasing due to several factors.One of the main drivers is the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions.



Brands and manufacturers are seeking ways to incorporate recycled materials into their packaging, and rPET flakes offer a viable solution.These flakes are derived from the recycling process, where PET bottles are sorted, cleaned, and shredded into small pieces.



The resulting flakes can be used to produce various products such as fibers, films, sheets, and other packaging materials.



Bottles are expected to be the largest and fastest-growing application”.



The large-scale adoption of rPET in the bottle industry can be attributed to its feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and positive environmental impact. By utilizing recycled PET in bottles, the industry contributes to reducing plastic waste, conserving resources, and lowering carbon emissions associated with the production of virgin PET.

While bottles continue to be the fastest-growing and largest application for rPET, other segments, such as films and sheets, textiles, automotive parts, and construction materials, are also showing growth potential as the market for recycled PET expands.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for recycled PET

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is recognized as both the fastest-growing and largest market for recycled PET (rPET). This dynamic can be attributed to several factors.



Firstly, the APAC region has a substantial population and a rapidly expanding middle-class segment. This demographic shift leads to increased consumption of packaged goods, which in turn drives the demand for sustainable packaging solutions like rPET.



Secondly, APAC has been experiencing significant economic growth and urbanization. This growth has resulted in increased industrialization, manufacturing activities, and infrastructure development, leading to higher production and consumption of products packaged in rPET.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 45%, and Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation- C Level- 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Europe- 20%, Middle East – 5%, and South America - 5%

The recycled PET market comprises major solution providers, such as Indorama Ventures Public Limited (Thailand), Biffa (UK), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Plastipak Holdings Inc (US), Alpek (Mexico), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the recycled PET market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the recycled PET market based on type, grade, source application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report covers information on the recycled PET market and subsegments, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the recycled PET market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the recycled PET market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the recycled PET market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Indorama Ventures Public Limited (Thailand), Biffa (UK), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Plastipak Holdings Inc (US), Alpek (Mexico), PolyQuest (US), OCTAL (Oman), Loop Industries (Canada), EverGreen (US), and PLACON (US), among others in the Recycled PET market.



