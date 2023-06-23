Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market Size Set to Expand at CAGR of 9.2% During 2023–2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market is flourishing because of increasing regulatory compliance requirements and rising demand for customized packaging solutions.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029. Major growth drivers for the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market include an increasing demand for specialized packaging solutions, regulatory compliance requirements, and the growing need for efficient and cost-effective packaging processes. Chemical products often require specialized packaging due to their unique properties, hazardous nature, or regulatory compliance requirements. Outsourcing contract packaging services allows chemical companies to access the expertise and capabilities of specialized packaging providers who can meet their specific needs. Also, compliance with regulatory standards and labeling requirements is critical in the chemical industry. Contract packaging service providers specialize in ensuring proper compliance, including hazard communication labeling, safety data sheets (SDS) preparation, and adherence to international shipping regulations. Outsourcing these tasks helps chemical companies maintain compliance without investing extensively in resources and expertise. Hence, such aspects are expected to boost the expansion of global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market during the forecast period. However, limited control over the packaging process is anticipated to restrain the overall market growth.





Global Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market – Overview

The global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market refers to the industry that provides packaging and labeling services for chemical products on a contract basis. This market involves specialized companies that offer packaging solutions tailored to the unique requirements of chemical products, including hazardous material handling, compliance with regulatory standards, and efficient packaging processes. Contract packaging service providers assist chemical manufacturers, distributors, and retailers by handling primary and secondary packaging, custom labeling, product assembly, and quality control. The market enables chemical companies to outsource packaging tasks to specialized providers, allowing them to focus on their core competencies while benefiting from cost-effective and compliant packaging solutions provided by the contract packaging service industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market. While the industry faced initial disruptions due to lockdown measures and supply chain challenges, it also witnessed certain positive effects. The increased focus on health, hygiene, and safety during the pandemic led to a surge in demand for chemicals, including cleaning and sanitization products. This, in turn, created opportunities for contract packaging service providers catering to the chemical industry. However, the market also experienced challenges such as labor shortages, logistic disruptions, and fluctuating raw material availability.

Global Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market – By Region

The in-depth research report on the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market covers various country-specific markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market due to its well-established chemical industry, stringent regulations, emphasis on safety and quality, technological advancements, and strong supply chain infrastructure. The region's mature chemical industry generates a significant demand for outsourced packaging services. Stringent regulations drive the need for specialized packaging solutions that comply with safety and labeling requirements. North American consumers' focus on safety and quality aligns with the expertise provided by contract packaging service providers. The region's technological advancements and robust supply chain infrastructure further support efficient packaging operations. These factors collectively contribute to North America's highest market share in the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global chemical outsourced contract packaging service market include Royal Chemical Company, SolvChem, Safapac, ReAgent, Techtron, Forbeats, CJB Industries, SEATEX LLC, Alpha Chemical, Nyco, HOCKING INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES, Grotech Production, SURICATE SA, and Kem Krest. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Chemical Outsourced Contract Packaging Service Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Application, Region Key Players Royal Chemical Company, SolvChem, Safapac, ReAgent, Techtron, Forbeats, CJB Industries, SEATEX LLC, Alpha Chemical, Nyco, HOCKING INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES, Grotech Production, SURICATE SA, Kem Krest

By Type

Snacks

Bottles

Bags

Boxes

Pails

Tubs

By Application

Liquid Packaging

Powder Packaging

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

