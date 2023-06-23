All Rise Expands Treatment Court Model to Lead Comprehensive Justice System Reform

Alexandria, VA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 30 years of leading the treatment court movement, the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) announced today that the organization has rebranded as All Rise to better reflect its impact across the justice system. This transition represents one of the most important moments in the organization’s history and reinforces All Rise’s commitment to expand evidence-based and promising interventions for people impacted by substance use and mental health disorders across every intercept point from first contact with law enforcement, to pretrial, to probation, and to reentry.

All Rise works in every U.S. state and territory and in countries throughout the world. Since 1994, the organization has trained over 800,000 justice and treatment professionals and helped lead the establishment of over 4,000 treatment courts across the United States, impacting millions of lives. Research has proven that a more humane, evidence-based approach to substance use and mental health disorders is more effective and less expensive than traditional sentencing.

“With three decades of experience in building, sustaining, and expanding the treatment court movement, All Rise is uniquely positioned to help lead the next generation of justice reform,” said the Hon. Karen Freeman-Wilson (ret.), Chair of the Board of Directors, All Rise. “Treatment courts prove that the justice system can, and should, play a role in treating substance use and mental health disorders, repairing lives, reuniting families, and helping communities thrive. I’m so proud of all we have accomplished over the last 30 years, and excited for all we will do together as All Rise.”

All Rise also announced a new structure to execute its vision to impact every intercept point of the justice system. Going forward, the organization will operate through four divisions:

The Treatment Court Institute leads training, technical assistance, and research dissemination for more than 4,000 treatment court programs in the United States. Formerly known as the National Drug Court Institute, the Institute’s expertise spans all treatment court models and ensures that treatment courts adopt and retain evidence-based practices and best practice standards.

Impaired Driving Solutions leads a comprehensive approach to solve one of the greatest threats to public safety in the U.S. by implementing evidence-based and promising legal and clinical interventions. Formerly known as the National Center for DWI Courts, Impaired Driving Solutions provides cutting-edge training and targeted support to communities to implement, expand, and improve impaired driving treatment court programs (i.e., DWI courts) and other interventions.

Justice for Vets transforms the way the justice system identifies, assesses, and treats our veterans by ensuring that no veteran is left behind. Justice for Vets provides training and technical assistance to help communities bring together local, state, and federal resources to directly serve veterans involved in the justice system due to substance use and mental health disorders.

The Center for Advancing Justice serves as an incubator for emerging justice system innovations, leads strategic partnerships, and works internationally. A new division for All Rise, the Center for Advancing Justice identifies, assesses, and implements programs at every intercept of the justice system, with a focus on evidence-based and promising interventions for people impacted by substance use and mental health disorders.

“All Rise has built the most diverse coalition of public health and public safety professionals and broad partnerships across the entire justice system,” said Carson Fox, Chief Executive Officer, All Rise. “Our vision is to continue growing treatment courts, while applying the same blueprint of collaboration and individualized response to other crucial intercepts. We will work every day to ensure people impacted by substance use and mental health disorders receive treatment and support, no matter where in the system they find themselves.”

Next week, All Rise will convene more than 6,500 public health and public safety professionals, from judges and attorneys to treatment providers and case managers to law enforcement and probation officers at RISE23 in Houston. RISE23 is the largest annual gathering of treatment court professionals and over the course of four days, RISE attendees representing all 50 states and eight countries will participate in more than 250 sessions on evidence-based and promising interventions for people impacted by substance use and mental health disorders to repair lives, reunite families and help communities thrive.

About All Rise

All Rise is the leading training, membership, and advocacy organization for advancing justice system responses to individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. All Rise impacts every stage of the justice system, from first contact with law enforcement to corrections and reentry, and works with public health leaders to improve treatment outcomes for justice-involved individuals. Founded as the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) in 1994, All Rise has been at the forefront of justice system transformation for nearly three decades. Through its four divisions—the Treatment Court Institute, Impaired Driving Solutions, Justice for Vets, and the Center for Advancing Justice—All Rise provides training and technical assistance at the local and national level, advocates for federal and state funding, and collaborates with public and private entities. All Rise works in every U.S. state and territory and in countries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.allrise.org.