The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2028 from USD 5.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

For instance, in December 2022, SonoThera, a biotechnology company announced completion of its USD 60.75 million Series A financing round. The financing will support the continued development of SonoThera’s ultrasound-guided, nonviral, gene therapy platform and treatments, designed to provide patients with genetic medicines.



The vector amplification, editing and expansion segment accounted for the largest share by upstream manufacturing process during the forecast period

In 2022, vector amplification, editing and expansion segment accounted for the largest share by upstream manufacturing process in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.Vector amplification, editing, and expansion are critical steps in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing as they directly impact the quantity, quality, and functionality of the vectors.



The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant advancements, particularly in the development of novel therapeutics and vaccines.Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are crucial tools for delivering therapeutic genes or vaccine antigens.



The demand for vector amplification, editing, and expansion is driven by the need to produce a diverse range of viral vectors and plasmid DNA for various therapeutic and vaccine candidates.



Europe: The second largest region in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market

Europe accounted for the second-largest market for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market after North America.The European viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have propelled its expansion.



Europe is at the forefront of developing and adopting emerging technologies in the field of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.This includes advancements in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing gtechnologies.



The adoption of these innovative technologies accelerates the progress of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing research and expands its applications.Additionally, Europe offers comprehensive training and education programs in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.



Universities, research institutes, and organizations provide funding, and conferences to enhance the knowledge and skills of scientists and researchers. The availability of funding promotes the adoption and utilization of of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies in Europe.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



