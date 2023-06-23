Dashboard Camera Market Size Will Attain USD 17.01 Billion by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 20.98% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dashboard Camera Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global dashboard camera market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17.01 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.98% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/dashboard-camera-market



Dashboard Camera Market Report Overview:

The dashboard camera industry deals with the economic aspects of designing, production, and distribution of dashboard cameras also known as dash cams. They are compact and portable devices that are mounted on a vehicle's dashboard or windshield and used to record footage of the road ahead while driving or stationary. Some dash cams provide only a single few which typically consist of the road ahead of the vehicle; however, in recent times, manufacturers have introduced products with a wider video capturing range.

Some advanced dashcams are equipped with additional features such as built-in GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity, motion sensors, parking mode, and collision detection. It is an evolving market as newer products are being introduced for commercial purposes. However, government regulations play a crucial role in shaping industry growth in economic locations.





Global Dashboard Camera Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

The global dashboard camera market is projected to grow due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and public or private road transport automobiles. A recently published report claimed that the average volume of traffic on national highways in China in 2021 recorded nearly 14,993 vehicles every day. The number is an increase of 4.2% from last year. Such trends are observed globally. This has resulted in increased demand for measures promoting road safety and dashcams are effective in achieving the vision. Furthermore, changing legislations in several economies are mandating the use of dash cams. For instance, Russia has been a pioneer in the application of dashboard cameras to fight road rage. The mandates apply to all commercial vehicles in the country.

In recent times, the technology used for dash cam has undergone tremendous development. Modern-age devices have better video quality, wider viewing angles, night-time vision, and other benefits. Many devices are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that make the device more appealing. The increasing influence of viral video concepts and social media remains undeniable as there is multiple footage on video-sharing platforms showcasing close calls or unusual events.

However, the global dashboard camera industry is also plagued with several growth limitations. The primary being the lack of standardized regulations since laws related to the use of dashboard cameras may vary depending on the nation. Moreover, dash cams may showcase limited functionality in case of severe accidents in which the camera itself is damaged. Installation and maintenance costs may act as a growth barrier.

The growing investment toward integration with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) may provide growth opportunities while reliability and durability could challenge market expansion.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7290



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 20.98% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Garmin, Nextbase, Thinkware, BlackVue, VIOFO, Rexing, Vantrue, Anker Roav, Transcend, AUKEY, Crosstour, Yi Technology, APEMAN, Papago, Cobra Electronics, FalconZero, Pyle, Azdome, Old Shark, Blueskysea, WheelWitness, Street Guardian, and Spy Tec. Key Segment By Vehicle Type, By Channel Type, By Technology Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.





Dashboard Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global dashboard camera market is segmented based on vehicle type, channel type, technology type, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the global market divisions are commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and others. Based on channel type, the global market is divided into dual-channel, single-channel, and others. The dashboard camera industry growth was led by the single-channel segment in 2022. They are the most basic types of dashboard cameras and consist of a single camera unit. They are primarily used to capture the front view and are more suitable for personal use. Dual-channel dash cams consist of two camera units. They are also known as dual lenses or front and rear dash cams.

One camera records the front view while the other is mounted on the rear windshield and records the view behind the vehicle. Dual-channel cameras provide additional coverage and are highly popular among commercial vehicle owners or individuals who want comprehensive video coverage for insurance purposes and other reasons. Most commercially available dash cams start at a quality grade of 720p and may go up to 1080p or more.

Based on technology type, the global industry segments are smart, advanced, basic, and others. The segmental growth was dominated by basic technology as they offer essential features and basic functionality. The price is lower as compared to others and hence is more cost-effective for everyday use. They are designed to capture video footage of the road ahead. Such dashcams have a simpler user interface with limited additional features and standard video quality.

Advanced cams offer upgraded capabilities such as enhanced video quality, higher-resolution sensors, and improved low-light performance. Some models may also offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Smart cams are the most advanced versions and offer features such as live-view, video playback, and video sharing. A basic dash cam may cost between USD 60 to USD 150.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [226+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/dashboard-camera-market



Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to lead the global dashboard camera market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased initiatives undertaken by regional governments to improve road safety. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about the measures that can be adopted to ensure that personal interests are safeguarded in case of road rage or accidents has acted as a crucial revenue contributor. Mandates laid down by European heads have caused the majority of commercial fleet owners to install dash cams in vehicles.

North America may register high growth due to the presence of key players and manufacturers of dashboard cameras along with consistent research and development to ensure product innovation and market lead. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a steady rate due to growing product awareness and a high rate of vehicular traffic. Moreover, product innovation undertaken by automobile manufacturers could drive regional market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dashboard Camera market include -

Garmin

Nextbase

Thinkware

BlackVue

VIOFO

Rexing

Vantrue

Anker Roav

Transcend

AUKEY

Crosstour

Yi Technology

APEMAN

Papago

Cobra Electronics

FalconZero

Pyle

Azdome

Old Shark

Blueskysea

WheelWitness

Street Guardian

Spy Tec.

Browse the Full Report at Here | Dashboard Camera Market By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, And Others), By Channel Type (Dual-Channel, Single-Channel, And Others), By Technology Type (Smart, Advanced, Basic, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Dashboard Camera market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 20.98% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Dashboard Camera market size was valued at around US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17.01 billion by 2030.

The dashboard camera market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing awareness of personal safety.

Based on vehicle type segmentation, passenger vehicles was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on technology type segmentation, basic was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dashboard Camera industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dashboard Camera Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dashboard Camera Industry?

What segments does the Dashboard Camera Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dashboard Camera Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/dashboard-camera-market



The global dashboard camera market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Others

By Channel Type

Dual-Channel

Single-Channel

Others

By Technology Type

Smart

Advanced

Basic

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2023, automobile manufacturer Hyundai announced its intention to launch a brand-new model in the existing range of compact sport utility vehicles (SUV). The model will be called EXTER and is expected to be equipped with advanced features such as a sunroof and dash camera with dual cameras along with a 2.31-inch digital display

In June 2023, THINKWARE, a leading dash cam manufacturer, launched the U3000 dash cam which offers increased compatibility. The product will be available in the North American market

In May 2023, Nextbase launched Nextbase iQ which is a next-generation in-car driver assistance and security system. It is expected to be available in the spring of 2023

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/dashboard-camera-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Inductive And Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inductive-linear-variable-differential-transformer-sensors-market



By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electric Chapati Maker Market By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-chapati-maker-market-size



By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Wireless Devices Market By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wireless-devices-market-size



By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Padlock Smart Lock Market By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/padlock-smart-lock-market



By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-engineering-services-market-size



By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market By Application (Small Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, And Others), By Product (LCD Graphic Drivers, LCD Character Drivers, And LCD Segment Drivers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystal-display-lcd-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?