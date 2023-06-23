The Infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrared Detector Market by Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03596051/?utm_source=GNW

from USD 535 million in 2023 to USD 751 million. The growing popularity of uncooled infrared detectors and increasing demand for infrared detectors in imaging applications, and growing adoption of infrared detectors in motion and

people-sensing solutions are driving the market.



Infrared detector market for NIR & SWIR is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Near-infrared light (NIR) refers to the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that lies just beyond the visible light range, with wavelengths ranging from approximately 700 to 2500 nanometers (nm).Although invisible to the human eye, NIR light is commonly utilized in various applications and industries due to its unique properties.



Near-infrared light offers unique advantages in terms of penetration, reflectance, absorption, thermal sensing, communication, and applications in diverse industries. Its properties make it a valuable tool for various scientific, industrial, medical, and technological purposes.

The SWIR (Short-Wave Infrared) detector is designed to detect and capture light in the short-wavelength region of the infrared spectrum.SWIR detectors are typically used to sense infrared radiation with wavelengths ranging from approximately 900 to 2500 nanometers (nm).



These detectors can detect and convert SWIR radiation into electrical signals for further analysis and processing. Some of the prominent manufacturers of NIR and SWIR detectors are Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and Lynred (France).



Infrared detector market for uncooled accounted for the largest share in 2022

The uncooled infrared detector segment held the leading position, accounting for ~77% of the infrared detector market in 2022.An uncooled infrared detector is an infrared sensor that operates at room temperature or slightly elevated temperatures without the need for cryogenic or thermoelectric cooling, employing temperature-sensitive materials or structures that change electrical properties when exposed to infrared radiation, thus offering advantages such as lower cost, reduced power consumption, compact size, and portability.



However, they generally exhibit lower sensitivity and spatial resolution than cooled detectors. Ongoing technological advancements continuously improve the performance and capabilities of uncooled detectors, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including thermal imaging, surveillance, industrial inspection, automotive safety, and medical devices, enabling functions such as non-contact temperature measurement, night vision, object detection, and heat signature monitoring.



North America is expected to hold the largest market for Infrared detectors during the forecast period

The infrared detector market in North America has been further classified into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The demand for security and surveillance systems is substantial across diverse sectors such as government, defense, commercial, and residential in North America.



In these applications, infrared detectors are pivotal as they facilitate nighttime surveillance, bolster situational awareness, and offer dependable detection capabilities in environments with limited light or challenging conditions.Furthermore, there is a notable surge in the implementation of industrial automation and robotics in North America, particularly in the manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace sectors.



Infrared detectors are employed in machine vision systems, quality control, and process monitoring within these industries, aiding in optimizing production processes and ensuring the reliability of the final products.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers - 25%, and Others -40%

• By Region: North America– 45%, Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), InfraTec GmbH (Germany), Lynred (France), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland)and others.



Research Coverage

The study segments the Infrared detector market report into technology (cooled, uncooled), working principle (absorption, reflection, transmission, emission), wavelength (near and short-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared, long-wave infrared), type (mercury cadmium telluride, indium gallium arsenide, pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, PIR motion sensor, IR photodiode sensor, IR imaging sensor), application (people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, security and surveillance, gas and fire detection, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging, scientific applications, and smart buildings) and vertical (industrial, nonindustrial). The study also provides market size for various segments regarding four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



