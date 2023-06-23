The Global Biomarkers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 56,267.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomarkers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470322/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, growing advancements in genomics and proteomics, and a growing focus on the development of biomarker-based diagnostic methods.



The biomarkers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Safety

• Efficacy

• Validation



By Application

• Drug discovery and development

• Diagnostics

• Personalized medicine



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of research and development programs and new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the biomarkers market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing market of biomarkers in emerging economies and the growing use of biomarkers in drug development and clinical trials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomarkers market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BG Medicine Inc., Bio Techne Corp., CENTOGENE NV, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., DiaSorin Spa, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Nexus Dx Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the biomarkers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

