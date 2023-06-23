The Global Bamboos Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.38 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bamboos Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470321/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for bamboo plates, increased online penetration of bamboo products, and robust growth of the construction industry.



The bamboos market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial products

• Furniture

• Raw material

• Shoots

• Others



By Type

• Tropical

• Herbaceous

• Temperate



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for bamboo for furniture and interior design applications as one of the prime reasons driving the bamboos market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products and increased demand from packaging industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bamboos market vendors that include Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo vision, Bamboowood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG. Also, the bamboos market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

