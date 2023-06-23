The Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,944.61 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470319/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the prosthetics and orthotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in prosthetic and orthotic technologies, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities, and the growing demand for personalized and customized solutions.



The prosthetics and orthotics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Orthotics

• Prosthetics



By End-user

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence as one of the prime reasons driving the prosthetics and orthotics market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of lightweight and durable materials for orthotics and prosthetics and the adoption of 3D printing technology for customized orthotic and prosthetic devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the prosthetics and orthotics market covers the following areas:

• Prosthetics and orthotics market sizing

• Prosthetics and orthotics market forecast

• Prosthetics and orthotics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prosthetics and orthotics market vendors that include Ability Matters Group Ltd., Aesthetic Prosthetics Inc., Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o., Bauerfeind AG, Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics Group LLC, Blatchford Ltd., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc, Mobius Bionics LLC, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp., Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., SynTouch Inc., THUASNE, Ultraflex Systems, WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the prosthetics and orthotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________