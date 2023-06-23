Aramis Group - 2023 half-year financial report release

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, June 23, 2023

2023 half-year financial report release

Aramis Group today announces that the company has filed its 2023 half-year financial report, ended March 31, 2023, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Aramis Group 2023 half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.aramis.group under “Investors / Regulated information”.

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries.

A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues now on track to reach €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes around 80 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs around 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

