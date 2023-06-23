New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 202

English German

Allschwil, Switzerland – June 23, 2023



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan, Idorsia’s investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, will be presented as an oral presentation by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European Society of Hypertension’s 32nd European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection, taking place in Milan, Italy, 23-26, 2023.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 26 (14:05 – 14:15 CEST) in Yellow Hall 1, as part of the “Resistant and Uncontrolled Hypertension 2” session, entitled “Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on ambulatory blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension – results from the PRECISION study”. The presentation focuses on the effects on relevant indices of ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of patients at high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values. The abstract can be found in the meeting program.

In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press release and an investor webcast featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. A new drug application (NDA) for aprocitentan was filed with the US FDA in December 2022, and the market authorisation application (MAA) was submitted to the EMA at the end January 2023.

Markus Schlaich is a nephrologist and a European Society of Hypertension (ESH) accredited hypertension specialist. He is a Fellow of the American Heart Association (FAHA), the European Society of Cardiology (FESC), and the International Society of Hypertension (ISHF). He served as an Executive Committee of the ISH from 2018-2020 and is currently on the Management Board of the global ISH May Measurement Month campaign. Markus is President of Hypertension Australia and a Trustee of the Foundation for High Blood Pressure Research.

Markus has a strong background in clinical research with a focus on the pathophysiology of hypertension, involvement of the kidneys, and hypertension mediated organ damage. He has a specific interest in treatment modalities targeting the sympathetic nervous system and other relevant pathways such as the endothelin system to improve BP control and thereby outcomes for patients with difficult to control hypertension. For his work he received the Björn Folkow Award from the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the Arthur C. Corcoran Award from the AHA Hypertension Council, both in 2021. He has authored more than 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals and serves on the Editorial Board of Hypertension and Journal of Hypertension. Prof. Schlaich serves as a consultant to Idorsia.

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

