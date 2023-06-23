The Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,458.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470317/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the portable fire extinguisher market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of stringent fire safety regulations, the rise in the development of commercial and residential buildings, and rising governmental concerns to prevent fire hazards.



The portable fire extinguisher market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of mergers and acquisitions (m and a) as one of the prime reasons driving the portable fire extinguisher market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on eco-friendly fire extinguishers and launch of new portable fire extinguishers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the portable fire extinguisher market covers the following areas:

• Portable fire extinguisher market sizing

• Portable fire extinguisher market forecast

• Portable fire extinguisher market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable fire extinguisher market vendors that include Activar Inc., Anaf Fire Protection SpA, Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions, Britannia Fire Ltd., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, H3R Aviation Inc., Hatsuta Seisakusho Co Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rusoh Inc, Safelincs Ltd., and Yamato Protec Corp.. Also, the portable fire extinguisher market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________