The Global Kids Scooter Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kids Scooter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470316/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of character theme products, health, environmental, and economic benefits of scooting, and increasing disposable income and the rising middle-class population.



The kids scooter market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 2 Wheels

• 3 Wheels

• 4 Wheels



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consumers shift toward an active and healthy lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the kids scooter market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of eco-friendly bikes and scooters made using sustainable products and the emergence of the 3D print bike and scooter designs as per kids’ choice will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the kids scooter market covers the following areas:

• Kids scooter market sizing

• Kids scooter market forecast

• Kids scooter market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kids scooter market vendors that include Banwood SL, Decathlon SA, Doctor Scooter, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuzion Pro Scooters, Globber, Hebei Jiangwo Trading Co. Ltd., Hiboy, Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neeta and Sons, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Radio Flyer Inc., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Smoby Toys SAS, Swifty Scooters, Taizhou Huangyan Gerui Vehicle Co. Ltd., UBOARD INDIA, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.. Also, the kids scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470316/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________