Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE

Paris, June 23rd, 2023

Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on June 20th, 2023

The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on 20 June 2023 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 23 June 2023. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.

