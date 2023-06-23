The Global CRM in Healthcare Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CRM in Healthcare Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470315/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the CRM in healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for personalized healthcare services and patient engagement solutions, the need for optimized healthcare processes and improved patient outcomes, and the integration of advanced technologies such as ai, IoT, and big data analytics into CRM solutions.



The CRM in healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise model

• Cloud-based model



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based CRM solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the CRM in healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of AI and machine learning to enhance CRM capabilities and shift towards value-based care and population health management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the CRM in healthcare market covers the following areas:

• CRM in healthcare market sizing

• CRM in healthcare market forecast

• CRM in healthcare market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CRM in healthcare market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Amdocs Ltd., Anthology Inc., Freshworks Inc., Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Kapture CRM, Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sapio Sciences LLC, Siemens AG, SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Viseven Europe OU, Keona Health Inc., and NICE Ltd.. Also, the CRM in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________