The Global Scooters Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.04 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity of e-scooters-sharing services, urbanization and optimum alternative for traffic congestion, and cost effectiveness.



The scooters market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Normal scooter

• Electric scooter



By End-user

• Private

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of high-performance e-scooters as one of the prime reasons driving the scooters market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with public transportation and focus on sustainability will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the scooters market covers the following areas:

• Scooters market sizing

• Scooters market forecast

• Scooters market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scooters market vendors that include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bird Global Inc., Gogoro Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Piaggio and C. Spa, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.. Also, the scooters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

