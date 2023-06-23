The Global Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 690.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470308/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ETFs, growing demand for investment opportunities, and rising popularity of social trading.



The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is segmented as below:

By Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Derivatives and commodities brokerage

• Equities brokerage

• Bonds brokerage

• Stock exchanges

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of online trading platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of robo-advisors for managing investment portfolios for investors and increasing adoption of new online apps for trading and investing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market covers the following areas:

• Securities brokerage and stock exchange services market sizing

• Securities brokerage and stock exchange services market forecast

• Securities brokerage and stock exchange services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading securities brokerage and stock exchange services market vendors that include Ameriprise Financial Inc., Bank of America Corp., Euronext N.V., Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., ICBC Co. Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kt Corp., Morgan Stanley, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Raymond James Financial Inc., Shanghai Stock Exchange, State Street Corp., StoneX Group Inc., Tadawul Group, The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., The Vanguard Group Inc., TMX Group Ltd., and Wells Fargo and Co.. Also, the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

