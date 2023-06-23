The Global Children's Cosmetics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 759.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Children’s Cosmetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470307/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the children’s cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased per capita income, new product launches, and rising dermatology conditions in children.



The children’s cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Face products

• Eye products

• Lip products

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the children’s cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of beauty pageant competitions for children and use of organic ingredients in children’s cosmetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children’s cosmetics market vendors that include Coty Inc., EF Nash Ltd., Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle India Pvt. Ltd., Farlin Corp., FOSHAN AKIACO COSMETIC Co. Ltd., Himalaya Wellness Co., JINI MINI kids boutique, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Klee Naturals and Lucky Luna LLC, Laboratoire ALLISTERE SAS, Labotarios Natuaromatic, LOreal SA, PETITE N PRETTY LLC, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SIXL Enterprises Ltd., The Green People Co. Ltd., Townley Inc., Weleda Group, and The Clorox Co.. Also, the children’s cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

