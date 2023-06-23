The Global Dried Fruits Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1645.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dried Fruits Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470302/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dried fruits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prominence of e-commerce, increasing demand for healthy food products, and growing prominence of omnichannel retailing.



The dried fruits market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Raisins

• Dates

• Apricots

• Figs

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing preference for healthy snacking as one of the prime reasons driving the dried fruits market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing marketing strategies by vendors and innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dried fruits market covers the following areas:

• Dried fruits market sizing

• Dried fruits market forecast

• Dried fruits market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dried fruits market vendors that include Absolute Organic, Agthia Group PJSC, Angas Park, Bergin Fruit and Nut Co. Inc., Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Geobres S.A., KBB NUTS PVT. LTD., Kiril Mischeff Ltd., LIOGAM Forys Kot Przeslak sp. j., Lion Raisins, National Raisin Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Nut Co., Sun Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Traina Dried Fruit Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd.. Also, the dried fruits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

