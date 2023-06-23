FRCB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies First Republic Bank Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in First Republic Bank ("First Republic" or the "Company") (OTC Other: FRCB) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of First Republic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 14, 2021 and April 27, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position, while also understating the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic’s business model. Defendants also misrepresented the strength of the Company’s ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments, the diversity of the Company’s deposit funding base, and the Company’s ability to generate net interest income (“NII”) growth and maintain stable net interest margin (“NIM”).

