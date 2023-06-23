The Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,403.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250291/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the environment, health and safety (EHS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance, increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, and growing focus on carbon reduction programs.



The environment, health and safety (EHS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy and utilities

• Chemicals and materials

• Healthcare

• Construction and engineering

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shifting focus from detection to prevention of hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the environment, health and safety (EHS) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing applications of cloud-based EHS platforms and rising number of mergers and acquisitions (M and A) and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the environment, health and safety (EHS) market covers the following areas:

• Environment, health and safety (EHS) market sizing

• Environment, health and safety (EHS) market forecast

• Environment, health and safety (EHS) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading environment, health and safety (EHS) market vendors that include AECOM, AMEC EUROPE LTD., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Enhesa NV, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SGS SA, Sphera Solutions Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Vector Solutions, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., WSP Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and W. R. Grace and Co.. Also, the environment, health and safety (EHS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

