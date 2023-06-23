A Gold Star Families Monument to Honor Veterans and Their Families in Morgan County

Decatur, AL, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vets Like US are pleased to announce the dedication ceremony of the Gold Star Families Monument on July 8th, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 AM at the Daikin Amphitheater, located in Decatur, Alabama.

The Gold Star Families Monument is a tribute to the brave veterans and their families who have made significant sacrifices for our nation's freedom. The monument serves as a lasting symbol of gratitude and respect for their service and sacrifice. This initiative was undertaken by the esteemed organization Vets Like Us with help from the Woody Williams Foundation.

Vets Like Us, an organization dedicated to serving veterans, recognized the need to honor the veterans and their families in Morgan County. Their mission aligns perfectly with the purpose of the Gold Star Families Monument, which aims to honor and remember the sacrifices made by military personnel and their loved ones.

Heather Collins, co-founder of Vets Like Us, expressed her heartfelt sentiments about the monument, "This monument will serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave veterans and their families. It is a symbol of our unwavering appreciation and gratitude.” Collins continued, "This monument is our way to give back to the families. With approximately 200 Gold Star families in our community and over 8,000 veterans in Morgan County, this monument means so much to them. "

The dedication ceremony will feature esteemed speakers, including local dignitaries, veterans, and representatives from Vets Like Us. Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, Commanding General of the USASMDC ( United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command) of Redstone Arsenal will be the keynote speaker. A WWII veteran, members of the Woody Williams Foundation, Sen. Authur Orr, and the Mayor of Decatur Tab Bowling will also be in attendance.

Decatur Morgan County Tourism encourages community members, businesses, and organizations to participate in the dedication ceremony and support the monument's cause. Contributions can be made by visiting Vets Like Us' official website at vetslikeus.org, where individuals can donate for commemorative bricks that will surround the monument.

For more information about the Gold Star Families Monument dedication ceremony, please contact Heather Collins at (256) 227-4104 or vetslikeus@gmail.com. Further details can also be found on Vets Like Us’ website at vetslikeus.org.

About Vets Like Us: Vets Like Us is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to ensuring that Veterans within our Community are receiving the Benefits, Services and Support they Deserve and have Heroically earned.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2022 exceeded $354 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.9 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 3,746 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $92 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit https://www.visitdecatural.org/.

Link to donate for bricks: https://www.vetslikeus.org/Blog/Memorial-Plaza-Bricks-for-Sale/#wbb1