The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market is forecasted to grow by USD 75.14 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.36% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192663/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the biopolymers and bioplastic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials, growing prominence of bioplastics and biopolymers, and government emphasis on use of biopolymers and efficient plastic waste management.



The biopolymers and bioplastic market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Packaging

• Consumer goods

• Agriculture and others



By Type

• Bio-PE

• Bio-PET

• PLA

• Biodegradable starch blends

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers and bioplastic market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of cost-effective bio-based raw materials and changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the biopolymers and bioplastic market covers the following areas:

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market sizing

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market forecast

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopolymers and bioplastic market vendors that include AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, AKRO PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co. and KG, Braskem SA, Carbiolice, Cardia Bioplastics, Cargill Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Ingevity Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd., TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the biopolymers and bioplastic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192663/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________