ADDYY LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies adidas AG Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in adidas AG ("adidas" or the "Company") (OTC Other: ADDYY) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of adidas investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/adidas-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=41222&wire=3

ADDYY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West’s behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in adidas during the relevant time frame, you have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com