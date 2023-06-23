The Global Facades Market is forecasted to grow by USD 116.02 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facades Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192411/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising residential construction and infrastructural activities, increasing disposable income, and advancements in R&D.



The facades market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Product

• Ventilated facades

• Non-ventilated facades



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in population and urbanization in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the facades market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of high-rise and high-value constructions and increasing use of building information modeling (bim) systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the facades market covers the following areas:

• Facades market sizing

• Facades market forecast

• Facades market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facades market vendors that include Alania Building Systems Pty Ltd., Architectural Glass and Aluminum, Asahi India Glass Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DANPAL, Etex NV, Everite Building Products Pty Ltd., First African, James Hardie Europe GmbH, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, NICHIHA Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., SHERA Public Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Sto SE and Co. KGaA, Terraco Holdings Ltd., USG Boral, and Vietnam building material. Also, the facades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

