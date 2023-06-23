The Global Smart Refrigerator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3513.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Refrigerator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190018/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart refrigerator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, growing preference for home automation and customer personalization, and increasing demand from developing countries.



The smart refrigerator market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smart refrigerator market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid technological advancements and rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart refrigerator market covers the following areas:

• Smart refrigerator market sizing

• Smart refrigerator market forecast

• Smart refrigerator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart refrigerator market vendors that include AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smeg S.p.a., THOR Kitchen Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.. Also, the smart refrigerator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

