The Global Online Clothing Rental Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,564.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066814/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the online clothing rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce fashion industry, the rising participation of people in social occasions, and the growing fast fashion industry.



The online clothing rental market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men

• Children



By Type

• Formal

• Casual

• Traditional



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of experiential marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online clothing rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of sustainable clothing and increasing adoption of subscription-based model will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online clothing rental market covers the following areas:

• Online clothing rental market sizing

• Online clothing rental market forecast

• Online clothing rental market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online clothing rental market vendors that include AARK World Pvt. Ltd., Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rentez Vous, Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet. Also, the online clothing rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________