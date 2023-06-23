The Global Food Waste Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10,068.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Waste Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058395/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the food waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns about carbon emissions leading to food waste management, conversion of food waste into bio-based products and organic fertilizers, and increasing implementation of regulations and favorable policies.



The food waste management market is segmented as below:

By Method

• Landfill

• Recycling

• Incineration



By Application

• Feed

• Fertilizers

• Biofuel

• Power generation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of startups as one of the prime reasons driving the food waste management market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of IWMs and increasing integration of GIS in food waste management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the food waste management market covers the following areas:

• Food waste management market sizing

• Food waste management market forecast

• Food waste management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food waste management market vendors that include Biffa Plc, Casella Waste Systems Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., FCC SA, GFL Environmental Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Interstate Waste Services Inc., PHENIX SAS, PreZero Stiftung and Co. KG, Recology Inc., Republic Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, US Foods Holding Corp., Van Dyk Recycling Solutions, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Winnow Solutions Ltd.. Also, the food waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

