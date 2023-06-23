The Global RegTech Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15,673.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058378/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for identifying financial crime, the need for reducing compliance costs, and the demand for regtech from the insurance sector.



The regtech market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of AI with regtech as one of the prime reasons driving the regtech market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of blockchain technology and increasing adoption of cloud based regtech solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the regtech market covers the following areas:

• Regtech market sizing

• Regtech market forecast

• Regtech market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading regtech market vendors that include ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.. Also, the regtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

