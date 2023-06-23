RODEO FX EXTENDS ITS GLOBAL REACH WITH A BRAND-NEW STUDIO IN PARIS

Paris, 11e Arrondissement, France, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodeo FX, an international visual effects studio and renowned partner of the most prominent film and television studios in the world, is pleased to embark on a new and exciting chapter in Europe. Recognizing the tremendous importance of this market, it is thrilled to announce the launch of its fifth international studio, strategically located in the heart of the French capital.

Paris is the ideal place to foster Rodeo FX’s expansion; the city offers an exceptional variety of artistic talent and proximity to the best schools in the industry, making it the perfect fit for the company’s continued growth and commitment to excellence.

More than just a studio, the new offices in the city’s 11th arrondissement will allow Rodeo FX to push the limits of its expertise even further and to create opportunities for artists, clients, and partners by offering the wide range of services that its North American locations provide.

Rodeo FX had the honour of welcoming Mr. Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Mr. Hubert Bolduc, President at Investissement Québec International and Mrs. Marie-Ève Jean, Vice-President of Exports at Investissement Québec International, at the inauguration of the new studio—a testament to the new collaboration between Quebec and France, as well as to Quebec’s cultural outreach. This partnership is directly in line with the France 2023 goal to make the Hexagone a leader in cultural creation.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this inauguration and to share this special moment with our Québécois and French partners. We are also pleased to join the visual effects community of Paris,” said Sébastien Moreau, Founder and CEO of Rodeo FX. “We have always had a special relationship with France, through our shared language and values. This relationship grows even stronger today.”

"We're proud to have been able to take part in this inauguration, which marks an important milestone in the business relationship between France and Rodeo FX, one of Quebec's leading creative technology companies," said Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. Our team at Investissement Québec International will continue to support the company in its efforts to make the most of this new stage of growth, which we are convinced will help promote our expertise in Europe and around the world.”

"Rodeo FX is helping to promote Quebec's expertise and creativity in animation and special effects. The opening of this new studio testifies to the excellent business relationship between France and Quebec," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region.

This expansion opens many doors, for both Rodeo FX, who will be able to strengthen its position on the European market, and for France’s artists, who will now have the opportunity to work on some of the industry’s biggest productions for the world’s leading studios

