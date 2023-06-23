Arena Pixel - Unique combination of GameFi, NFT, and fascinating new mechanics

AVONDALE, AUCKLAND, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Pixel, a unique GameFi project combined with NFT on the blockchain, promises players a memorable experience and the opportunity to profit from the game. With a bright 8-bit graphic style, the game not only shocks players with new gameplay mechanics but also opens the door to making money through NFT ownership and trading. With Arena Pixel, players own unique in-game items such as tokens, heroes, weapons, and pets. These items are beautiful visuals and have real value in the game world. Players can experience these items and enjoy the nostalgic atmosphere from the 8-bit era.





The project also introduces a new gameplay mechanic called "Tap to Win." With the constant growth of the market, Arena Pixel offers continuous improvements to serve investors and players. This project promises to affirm the position of the game industry in the cryptocurrency market and bring significant value to the community, allowing people to connect and earn money through gameplay.

The message of the development team is "Play together, earn together, connect, share". This demonstrates the project team's commitment to creating an enjoyable gaming environment, monetization opportunities, and adding value to the player community. Arena Pixel is not just a game, it's an ecosystem where everyone can join and grow together.

Arena Pixel's plan includes generating profits from game experiences, NFT purchases, and in-game transactions. Players can have unique experiences by combining PvE and PvP (Solo mode, team mode, tournament mode). Players can participate in exciting matches and test their skills to achieve high achievements and receive valuable rewards, own unique and rare in-game items, and then have You can trade them on the NFT market to make a profit.

In addition, Arena Pixel also offers special features such as staking and farming, allowing players to earn additional profits through holding and using the project's tokens.

The Vision and Mission

Arena Pixel's vision is to grow and scale the project long-term through features like staking and farming, creating a solid and active community. The project is committed to benefiting players and investors, allowing them to earn money through the game and use staking and farming to increase their profits further. At the same time, Arena Pixel will also attract and maintain the community through a long-term marketing strategy and call for more investment funds.

In Arena Pixel, there is no NFT hierarchy. Every player has the opportunity to own NFT and fully experience the game. This creates fairness and sharing among all community members, promoting connection and interaction between players.

Arena Pixel promises to bring players a unique and exciting game experience, where they can satisfy their passion for gaming, earn money, and increase property value through ownership. NFT ownership and transactions. With a colorful gaming environment and lovely 8-bit graphic style, players will be immersed in the world of Arena Pixel and explore diverse and exciting lands.

With the vision of creating a professional and sustainable gaming ecosystem, Arena Pixel's development team is committed to continuously upgrading and improving the game, giving players the best experience and, at the same time, creating sustainable value for the community.

The beta test-net launch date is June 30. The project is expected to launchpad this July.

