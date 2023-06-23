Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 364,050,694 99.97 Votes Withheld 114,644 0.03 Total Votes Cast 364,165,338 100

Election of Directors



The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 354,870,235 98.89 3,980,358 1.11 Jonathan Goodman 357,713,486 99.68 1,137,107 0.32 Isabel Meharry 354,875,229 98.89 3,975,364 1.11 Andrew Molson 357,420,697 99.60 1,429,896 0.40 Peter Nixon 358,343,612 99.86 506,981 0.14 Allen Palmiere 354,849,322 98.88 4,001,271 1.12 A. Murray Sinclair 358,482,621 99.90 367,972 0.10

Approval of Unallocated Awards under the Share Incentive Plan and DSUs under the Deferred Share Unit Plan



The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Company’s Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan and DSUs under the Company’s Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 343,690,659 95.78 Votes Against 15,159,934 4.22 Total Votes Cast 358,850,593 100

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION



Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com