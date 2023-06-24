Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 23, 2023 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco, Ariel Merenstein and Gustavo Gattass to the Board of Directors; and (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 15,942,583 99.747% 40,511 0.253% Michael Hibberd 15,818,949 98.973% 164,145 1.027% David Winter 15,817,123 98.962% 165,971 1.038% Francisco Diaz 15,812,669 98.934% 170,425 1.066% Juan Argento 15,854,843 99.198% 128,251 0.802% Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco 15,323,116 95.871% 659,978 4.129% Ariel Merenstein ‎ 15,829,636 99.040% 153,458 0.960% Gustavo Gattass 15,947,496 99.777% 35,598 0.223%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2023 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.