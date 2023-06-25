Flash News: OKX Wallet users can now directly access Aura pools & connect their wallets to Scallop on the Sui network

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 25, 2023.



OKX Wallet Users Can Now Directly Access Aura Pools

OKX is pleased to announce that the users of the OKX Wallet may now directly access Aura pools via the Earn page. In April 2023, OKX had announced the integration of the OKX Wallet with the Aura platform.

Aura Finance is a protocol built on top of the Balancer system to provide maximum incentives to Balancer liquidity providers and BAL stakers (into veBAL) through social aggregation of BAL deposits and Aura’s native token.

The Aura token acts as a governance and incentivisation tool within the ecosystem. Locked Aura tokens will have governance rights in the system and will be able to vote using the protocol owned veBAL voting power as well as on internal proposals.

OKX Wallet Users Can Now Connect their Wallet to Scallop.io on the Sui Network

OKX is pleased to announce that the OKX Wallet is now fully integrated with the Scallop platform on the Sui Network.

Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, Scallop is dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and asset management tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.



