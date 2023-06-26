Global Low Sodium Sea Salt Market is set to reach US$ 222.3 Million by 2033, and expected to rise at CAGR of 7% | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The low sodium sea salt market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 118 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 222.3 million by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 7% by 2033.



Why is the Demand for Low Sodium Sea Salt Growing Rapidly?

Several factors are rising the demand for low-sodium sea salt are as follows:

Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and reducing health risks such as high blood pressure, kidney problems, and cardiovascular. The demand for low sodium sea salt is rising to maintain sodium intake and enhance the food taste.

Dietary Restriction: Many consumers are following their diet to intake minimum sodium. For instance, doctors are recommended to limit sodium intake in conditions including high blood pressure and hypertension.

Flavor Enhancement: Consumers' rising demand for low-sodium sea salt enhances food taste, flavor, and texture. These consumers prefer to use table salt for their meals to limit the sodium content. It is a healthier option to maintain health and wellness.

Product Availability: Companies are developing high-quality, organic, and natural low-sodium sea salt to meet consumers' requirements by increasing availability. These companies offer their products online and offline stores to reach relevant consumers.

These are a few factors that increase the demand for low-sodium sea salt by enhancing food flavor and evolving culinary trends.

Key Takeaways:

The low sodium sea salt market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 222.3 million with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Historically, the market secured a valuation of US$ 102.8 million with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is dominating the global market by capturing a share of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Japan is estimated to register a share of 3.2% in the global market by 2033.

With a share of 7.5%, Germany is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.



Strategies Adopted by Players in this Market:

Key players adopted various strategies in the global market are:

Product Innovation: Key players invest a lot in research and development activities to establish new and unique products. They are developing a variety of low-sodium sea salt with unique flavors and tastes, including lemon-infused, to attract consumers.

Partnerships and Collaborations: The key players are expanding their business by collaborating and partnering with food organizations and industries. Through these, they can reach their relevant consumers and increase sales volume. These strategies help them to know about the product, its accessibility, and its visibility.

Health Education: The key players are actively involved in educating their customers about the benefits and advantages of their products. They provide accurate, informative content on the online platform to understand them. These players also visit trade shows and exhibitions to reach relevant audiences.



These are a few strategies the key players are adopting to fuel the global market.

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

In 2021, RobertBrews launched its new product line of low sodium sea salt by adding new flavors. This product added vegan ingredients and is gluten-free.

Key Companies Profiled:

SaltWorks Inc.

K+S AG

Cargill

ADM

A&B Ingredients

Selina Naturally

INFOSA

Atacama Sea Salt

Solo Sea Salt.



Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Wet Sea Salt

Dry Sea Salt

By Form:

Grain Coarse Semi-Fine Fine

Flakes

Spray

By Application:

Water Softener

Water Treatment

De-Icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agent



By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/B2B

HoReCa

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Wholesale Stores Online Retail Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

