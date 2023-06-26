SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Trupanion, Inc. - TRUP

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Trupanion, Inc. (“Trupanion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRUP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Trupanion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 21, 2023, California sent an objection letter to Trupanion, objecting to the Company’s pending rate increase from the requested increase of 28% to only 12.6%. A Stifel analyst called the “(much) lower-than-expected California rate increase . . . a material blow to rightsizing [Trupanion’s] loss ratio.”

On this news, TruPanion’s stock price fell $4.78 per share, or 17.98%, to close at $21.81 per share on June 22, 2023.

