DECISION.bet Launches a first Battle for Crypto Card Game on Polygon Mainnet

TARTU, ESTONIA , June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DECISION.bet innovates blockchain gaming through its trust-based point system, transparent transaction verification, and smart contract-enabled gaming rules. With its rewarding game mechanics, players will gain access to resources such as NFTs possessing real-world value.





Understanding the Battle for Crypto eco-system

DECISION.bet provides an innovative new betting system for players to experience the thrill of crypto-gaming. Players can choose from three tiers of bets, depending on their risk appetite:

Bets 10 - 10,000 require only $AMBER tokens;

Bets 10,001 - 50,000 require any Kabana Club Coin;

Maximum bet (50,001 - 250,000) requires one NFT Mushroom in the wallet.

The project's point system offers a groundbreaking concept called "Battle for Crypto." The mechanism rewards players for playing fair and encourages a culture of trust while ensuring transparency, security, and fairness. Through gameplay, players can win(earn) $AMBER tokens directly from the opponent. It is first P2P-PVP card game on Polygon Mainnet. Alternatively, token holders may exchange their crypto funds for real-world assets.

To win the game, players will either need to destroy their enemy island or grow their island to 50 HP. Both players have 99 cards in the deck, with each new turn beginning with five cards. Players rely on their judgment when using more cards per turn, as several tricky and sneaky cards are available.

The aim of the game is to try and sabotage the opponent. As a general rule, each player will always start the game with 30 HP and a shield value of 10. Players can use the Battle for Crypto scheme to their advantage and put their crypto-gaming skills to the test.

Joining the Game

Joining the DECISION.bet ecosystem is not complex, as the team explained on its website. First of all, crypto enthusiasts will need to have a Metamask wallet. After that, they must add the Polygon Mainnet to their Metamask wallet and configure it with the following details:

Network Name: Polygon Mainnet;

New RPC URL: https://polygon.llamarpc.com;

Chain ID: 137;

Currency Symbol: MATIC;

Block Explorer URL: https://polygonscan.com/.

Next, users can get MATIC tokens from the QuickSwap with the address 0x8865bc57c58be23137ace9ed1ae1a05fe5c8b209.

Afterward, they should go to Quikswap and get some $AMBER. Before actually starting to play a game, users must mint an NFT Mushroom or COIN. While the latter is free, the former requires payment of fees.

Finally, crypto players can connect their Metamask in the Lobby section and start playing their favorite game.

The team divided the 99 cards into three groups (green, red, and blue mana). This is a strategy game, so players can expect a challenging and rewarding experience. Combining different cards will generate varied gameplay, further testing the skills of those participating in DECISION.bet's new project.

About DECISION.bet

DECISION.bet is an innovative card game that combines NFTs, Battle for Crypto, Staking, Mining, DeFi, and GameFi. It relies on Polygon's technology, which allows players to stake cryptocurrency, battle for $AMBER, and explore DeFi in a thrilling gaming experience. This combination of technology and gaming brings new possibilities for digital asset ownership.

The team behind DECISION.bet consists of Alex as Constructor, Dan as Solidity Expert, Alex as Fullstack Developer, and Marc as Unity Expert. They partnered with Rubic, SolidProof, ChainLink Automation, Kabana Club VC, Polygon, and the Community engagement center. These partnerships ensure DECISION.bet stays up-to-date with the latest cross-chain tech, venture capital, and networking opportunities.

The project’s token, $AMBER, has a total supply of 10 billion units, with several use cases (from in-game betting to staking, and more). In terms of token allocation, the project will lock 89% of the coins in the mining smart contract. The remaining tokens will constitute the project’s initial liquidity (10%) and cover expenses (1%).

The team implemented a golden sequence into the project's smart contract. This is yet another choice aiming to promote an appealing product for the crypto community. Anyone interested in learning more about DECISION.bet should refer to its website and the social media pages below.