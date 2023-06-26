Alliance Memory Further Bolsters Presence in Asia With Appointment of Kelly Chien as Country Manager for Taiwan

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has further strengthened its market presence in Asia with the appointment of Kelly Chien as the company’s country manager for Taiwan. In her new role, she will work closely with Alliance Memory’s distribution partners to expand the company’s sales coverage in the country.



Ms. Chien brings 17 years of experience in the semiconductor industry to Alliance Memory. She comes to the company from Inventec — a Taiwan-based manufacturer of notebook computers, servers, and mobile devices — where she held the position of server sales manager. Previously, as a program manager for Nanya Technology’s marketing division, Ms. Chien was responsible for a $44 million revenue increase over five years and proposed and developed three products. She began her career as an account manager for the Advance Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Group’s Chong-Li branch. Ms. Chien holds a bachelor’s degree from Chia-Nan University of Pharmacy and Science, and a master’s degree from Taipei Medical University.

"Recently, we’ve doubled-down on our efforts to expand our market presence in Asia, first in Korea, and now in Taiwan with Kelly at the helm,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “With her deep knowledge of the Taiwanese semiconductor market and proven track record of driving revenue growth, whether through sales or marketing, she is the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts in the country. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to the Alliance team.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Alliance Memory during this phase of momentous growth for the company, both in terms of its product offering and presence in Asia,” said Ms. Chien. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success, leveraging my experience in the Taiwanese semiconductor market to expand and support its customer base in the country.”

Ms. Chien is based in Alliance Memory’s Taoyuan office in Taiwan and reports to Mr. Bagby. She can be reached at Kelly@alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com