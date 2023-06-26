Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size to Surpass US$ 14.19 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 4.94 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 14.19 billion by 2031.

The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis is experiencing remarkable growth as it plays a pivotal role in advancing genomic research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Oligonucleotides, short fragments of nucleic acids, are crucial tools in various applications, including gene synthesis, PCR amplification, DNA sequencing, and targeted therapeutics. As the demand for customized oligonucleotides continues to rise, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised for significant expansion.

Recent Development in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

In October 2022, To improve the design and validation of Telesis Bio's BioXp Digital-to-Biological Converter (DBC) instrument for completely automated production of on-demand CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNA (gRNA) for genome editing, the companies announced their partnership. This instrument will give scientists the ability to design and construct their guide RNAs on the same day without the need to order specialized reagents by directly integrating Telesis Bio's short oligonucleotide ligation assembly (SOLA) enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology onto its just-released BioXp® 9600 system.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.94 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 14.19 billion CAGR 12.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key factors driving the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market include:

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: Oligonucleotides are indispensable in developing personalized medicine, where targeted therapies are tailored to individual patients. By targeting specific genes or genetic mutations, oligonucleotides offer great potential for treating various diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

Advancements in Therapeutic Applications: Oligonucleotides are increasingly used as therapeutic agents, such as antisense oligonucleotides, siRNA, and mRNA-based therapies. These innovative approaches hold promise for tackling previously untreatable diseases by modulating gene expression, correcting genetic abnormalities, and enhancing the body's immune response.

Rising Demand for Synthetic Genes: The field of synthetic biology heavily relies on oligonucleotide synthesis to create synthetic genes and genetic circuits. Synthetic genes play a vital role in understanding gene function, engineering new organisms, and developing industrial applications, such as biofuels, enzymes, and biopharmaceuticals.

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing: Oligonucleotides are critical to next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, revolutionizing genomic research and diagnostics. The increasing adoption of NGS techniques, coupled with the need for high-quality oligonucleotides for library preparation, target enrichment, and sequencing primers, fuels the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis.

Technological Advancements in Synthesis Platforms: Significant advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis platforms have improved synthesis efficiency, higher yields, and reduced costs. Innovations in solid-phase synthesis, enzymatic synthesis, and microarray-based synthesis have enhanced the scalability and flexibility of oligonucleotide production, enabling researchers to access custom-designed oligos with greater ease.

Growing Research and Development Activities: Increasing investments in research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions drive the demand for custom oligonucleotides. Researchers rely on high-quality oligonucleotides for various applications, from basic research to drug discovery and development.

Expanding Genomics and Diagnostic Market: The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases and the need for accurate diagnostics fuels the demand for oligonucleotides in genomic and diagnostic applications. Oligonucleotides are integral to PCR-based assays, genotyping, DNA sequencing, and molecular diagnostics, providing critical insights into disease detection and management.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis includes:

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific SE

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Part of Danaher Corporation)

Eurogentec S.A.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is tremendously competitive, with key players focusing on expanding their product portfolios, improving synthesis efficiency, and enhancing customer support. Additionally, strategic collaborations between academic institutions, industry leaders, and government organizations drive technological advancements and fuel market growth.

Conclusion

As the oligonucleotide synthesis market continues to flourish, it promises to shape the future of genomics, personalized medicine, and synthetic biology. The availability of custom-designed oligonucleotides empowers researchers and clinicians to unravel the complexities of genetics, accelerate drug discovery, and provide tailored treatment options for patients.

