United States Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Report 2023: A $4.44 Billion Market by 2028 with Connect America, Modivcare, ADT, Medical Guardian, and Bay Alarm Medical Dominating

US Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is forecast to reach a value of $4.44 billion by 2028 from $2.49 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the personal emergency response systems (PERSs) market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of PERS and medical alert system devices are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US personal emergency response systems, including the US personal emergency response systems market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present personal emergency response systems market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

A PERS allows high-risk or aging individuals to contact a helpline during an emergency through a button push. A PERS is a wearable device that electronically connects to a user's phone. This means that the system can help disabled and older adults to summon help without dialing a number.

Caregivers can use PERSs to ensure the safety of physically challenged or at-risk persons. The use of PERSs is widespread as they ensure the safety of those with special requirements and enhance the peace of mind of those caregivers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the US accounted for a significant market share in North America PERS market which is owing to a rise in awareness among older adults, the expansion of the geriatric population living independently, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the risk of fall injuries have accelerated the PERS market.

Based on product type, the mobile-based systems accounted for the highest share of more than 50% in the US PERSs market due to the rise in demand for various mobile systems such as mobile PERS, Cellular Systems, and wireless PERS.

Based on the End-user type, the homecare agencies segment accounted for a 31.05% market share in the US PERSs due to the expansion of the geriatric population living independently, and the rise in the aging population.

Based on region type, the western US segment accounts for a 40.93% US PERSs market share that can be attributable to a surge in the population of living individuals in assisted living facilities.

Connect America, Modivcare, ADT Corp, Medical Guardian, and Bay Alarm Medical are the leading players in the US PERS market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players.

VENDORS LIST

Connect America

Modivcare

ADT Corp

Medical Guardian

Bay Alarm Medical

AlertOne

Aloe Care Health

AT&T

CISCO Systems

Freeus

Handsfree Health

LifeFone Medical Alert Systems

MedGuard Alert Inc

MobileHelp

QMedic

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Definition

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Chapter 3: Personal Emergency Response Systems Market

US: Projected Revenue of Personal Emergency Response Systems (2022-2028; $Billions)

Chapter 4: Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Mobile-based Systems

In Home-based Systems

US: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Homecare Agencies

Assisted Living Facilities

Direct-to-Consumer

Others

US: Projected Revenue by Region (2022-2028; $Billions)

West US

South US

Mid-west US

Northeast US

Chapter 5: Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Prospects & Opportunities

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Drivers

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Trends

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Constraints

Chapter 6: Personal Emergency Response Systems Industry Overview

Personal Emergency Response Systems - Competitive Landscape

Personal Emergency Response Systems - Key Vendors

Personal Emergency Response Systems - Other Prominent Vendors

Personal Emergency Response Systems - Key Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 7: Appendix

