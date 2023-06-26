English French

Nanterre, 26 June 2023

Virginie Leroy appointed President of VINCI Immobilier

Virginie Leroy has been appointed President of VINCI Immobilier as of 1 August 2023.

Following degrees from École Polytechnique and École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Virginie Leroy joined VINCI Immobilier in 2010 as Head of Business Property Projects. In 2015, she took over the Urban Development and Major Projects department of VINCI Immobilier, then became Deputy Managing Director, Business Property and Development. In March 2022, she was appointed Managing Director, Residential Real Estate and Regions.

Virginie Leroy replaces Olivier de la Roussière who has led VINCI Immobilier since its creation in 2005, following the merger between Sorif and Elige.

