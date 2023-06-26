Global COVID-19 Testing Markets Report 2023: Market Impacts, Sales Estimates and Forecasts for Regions and Countries 2022-2027

Dublin, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Testing Markets, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market sizing and estimates for COVID-19 tests with a discussion of the market impacts of COVID-19. The report's global analysis features research, such as 2022-2027 sales estimates and forecasts, for regions and countries.

Covid-19 testing has been at the forefront of battling the pandemic. However, as the pandemic recedes and becomes more endemic, what will happen to the ever-changing COVID-19 testing market? The publisher answers this question and more in COVID-19 Testing Markets, 2023.

The pandemic has been a learning curve for all parties to invest in diagnostic systems, as COVID-19 aptly pointed out. Notably, the pandemic reinforced the importance of testing and a significant number of companies are increasing their development of a wide selection of diagnostic tests in all markets. Diagnostics have been critical in the response to COVID-19.

Scope and Methodology

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2022. Data are provided for 2022 and 2027 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2022 and 2027.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top ten participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The forecasted market analysis through 2027 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, the trajectory of COVID-19 and its variants, innovative technology and global use.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes an analysis and profiles of key companies competing in this industry, including a breakout of the top competitors in the COVID-19 testing market based on 2022 manufacturer revenues.

Some of the key topics and trends explored include:

At-Home Testing

Insurance Coverage

Multiplex Testing

Expiration of Public Health Emergency

New Variants on the Horizon

Immunoassay Testing

Molecular Testing

Companies profiled include:

Abbott

Access Bio, Inc

Becton-Dickinson

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cue Health

Danaher corporation

Diasorin

ELITechGroup

Genedrive plc

Hologic

LumiraDx UK

OraSure Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

QuidelOrtho

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Snibe Co. Ltd (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Global COVID-19 Testing (Immunoassay, Molecular, Rapid) Sales by Segment, 2022-2027

Global COVID-19 Market by Key Segment (Molecular, Immunoassay), 2020-2027

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Competitive Outlook

Conclusion Highlights

Chapter 2: Introduction

Overview

Coronavirus (COVID-19) 7-Day Case Snapshot Global by Country

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cumulative Cases and 7-Day Cases by WHO Region (Africa, Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, South-East Asia, West Pacific)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cumulative Cases and 7-Day Cases by WHO Region (Africa, Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, South-East Asia, West Pacific) Country-Level COVID-19 Cumulative Cases Through April 11, 2023

Country-Level COVID-19 Cumulative Diagnostic Tests Administered, by Country Through April 11, 2023

New Cases vs. Total Cases for Select Countries with Uptick in Cases, by Country, April 2023

Chapter 3: Issues and Trends

At-Home Testing

At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales, by Vendor (Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, OraSure Technologies, Quidel, Siemens Healthineers, Others)

Insurance Coverage

Multiplex Testing

EUAs and Public Health Emergency Expiration

New Variants On the Horizon

Chapter 4: COVID-19 Immunoassay Testing

Overview

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Mass Spectrometry

Rapid

Products

Antigen

Antibody

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Market Share

Immunoassay COVID-19 Vendor Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, Beckman Coulter-Danaher, Becton Dickson, Diasorin, Fujirebio Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022 (%)

Chapter 5: COVID-19 Molecular Testing

Overview

Products

Selected Molecular EUA Tests for COVID-19

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Market Share

Molecular COVID-19 Vendor Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, bioMerieux, Cepheid-Danaher, Hologic, Orasure Technologies, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022 (%)

Chapter 6: Total COVID-19 Testing Market Summary

Market Overview

Global COVID-19 Testing (Immunoassay, Molecular, Rapid) Sales, by Segment, 2022-2027 ($MN)

Global IVD Market (COVID-19 Assays and Instruments, Excluding COVID-19 Assays and Instruments), 2019-2022, ($MN)

Global IVD Market, Distribution by Performance Segment (COVID-19 Assays and Instruments, Excluding COVID-19 Assays and Instruments), 2022 (%)

Market Segment by Test Type/Site

Global COVID-19 Testing by Test Site (Laboratory, Rapid/Near Patient) Sales by Segment, 2022-2027

Global COVID-19 IVD Market by Test Site, 2020-2022 and Forecast Through 2027 ($MN)

Laboratory-Based

Global Lab-based COVID-19 Testing Market, Distribution of Sales by Segment (Immunoassay, Molecular), 2022-2027 ($MN)

Point of Care

Global Rapid-based COVID-19 Testing Market, Distribution of Sales by Segment (Immunoassay, Molecular), 2022-2027 ($MN)

Global COVID-19 IVD Market by Test Method, 2020-2022 and Forecast Through 2027 ($MN)

Estimated Global COVID-19 Testing Market by Region, 2020-2022

COVID-19 Testing Market by Country, Estimated 2022 ($M)

Competitive Analysis

Top 10 COVID-19 Vendors and Global Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hologic, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens, ThermoFisher, Others), 2022

Chapter 7: Selected Market Participants

Abbott Diagnostics

Access Bio, Inc

Beckman Coulter-Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

bioMerieux

Cepheid-Danaher

Cue Health

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

ELITech Group S.A.S.

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Genedrive plc

Hologic, Inc

LumiraDx UK Limited

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc

QIAGEN N.V.

QuantuMDx Group, Ltd.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Seegene, Inc

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Snibe Co. Ltd (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hefv8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.